COVID-19: Edo discharges 20 more patients, records 5th death

The Edo State Government has announced the discharge of twenty more coronavirus (COVID-19) patients, who have tested negative for the virus and cleared from the state’s isolation centres.

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, who disclosed this in a statement, noted that 17 of the patients were discharged from the Stella Obasanjo Hospital Isolation Centre (SOHIC), while the facilities at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) and the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH) discharged one and two patients respectively.

Obaseki also announced the fifth COVID-19 death in the state, attributing the incident to the patient’s inability to promptly report for treatment.

According to the governor, “We have discharged 20 persons from our COVID-19 isolation facilities. 17 are from Stella Obasanjo Hospital; 1 from UBTH and 2 others from ISTH, Irrua.

“So far, 34 persons have been discharged. A patient, who reported late for treatment, was lost to the virus. Stay safe”

Meanwhile, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia disclosed that Edo has so far recorded 89 confirmed cases, five deaths and 780 suspected cases, adding that the state has discharged 34 patients, tested 812 samples and screened over 216, 000 residents.

According to him, the 89 cases were recorded in Oredo (55), Esan West (4), Egor (8), Ovia North East (6), Ikpoba-Okha (9), Uhunmwode (2), Etsako Central (1), Esan South East (1), Akoko-Edo (1), Esan Central (1) and Orhionwon (1) LGAs.

Okundia noted that the government has taken serious steps to curtail the spread of the virus in the state, adding that other confirmed cases that are yet to be discharged are on active treatment at various isolation centres in the state and are responding well to treatment.

The commissioner, however, charged all residents to support the state government efforts at stemming the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic by complying with all laid down directives and turning out for the ongoing massive screening and testing exercise across local government councils in the state.

Okundia noted, “We urge you to comply with all government directives, aimed at keeping you safe and healthy. Stay at home and observe social distancing guidelines and other precautionary measures against the spread of the infectious disease, including regular handwashing with soap under running water and the use alcohol-based hand sanitisers. Cover your mouth and nose properly when sneezing and/or coughing. Also do well to report anyone with oversea travel history.”

