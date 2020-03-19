COVID-19: Don’t be afraid, take precaution – Buhari tells Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has cautioned against fear and panic over the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Buhari assured that his administration was taking steps to “mitigate the effects on the Nigerian people.”

A statement signed and issued by Buhari’s media aide, Garba Shehu, said: “Nigeria, like every other country around the world, is dealing with the unexpected and unprecedented impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“To prevent the spread of cases imported into Nigeria, the President has already ordered the restrictions of travel from 13 countries, each with more than 1,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19. Government has also suspended visas issued to nationals of these countries. The restriction will take effect from March 20 and will remain until further notice. While Nigeria delights in welcoming the world, the safety and protection of our citizens and land must take priority.

“The various agencies of government including Media owned by the government have embarked on vigorous campaigns promoting hygiene measures. There are, currently, very stringent regimes of checks at the points of air and sea entry into the country. The effort Nigeria is making as is well known, has already received the commendation of the World Health Organisation (WHO).”

Buhari assured Nigerians that government is on top of the situation, stressing that “there is no cause for panic. So far measures put in place are working efficiently. What this country is doing has been recommended as a template.”

“The President trusts the relevant Ministers in his cabinet and the officials of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), who are providing him with constant updates and professional counsel. These officials have a track record of competence,” the statement added.

