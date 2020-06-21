COVID-19: Delta SSG, Commissioner test positive

The Secretary to the Delta State Government, Chiedu Ebie, and the Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, have tested positive for Coronavirus disease.

This was made known by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Olisa Ifeajika, on Sunday.

Ifeajika said Ebie and Aniagwu showed mild symptoms of the virus and thus subjected themselves to the COVID-19 test.

He said that both of them had been moved to an isolation centre, adding that they were stable and responding well to treatment.

He said: “Let me advise all Deltans to, as a matter of top priority, always obey the COVID-19 protocols, which have been in public domain, so as to curb further spread of the pandemic.

“The fresh cases in our hands in Delta further testifies to the fact that COVID-19 is not a scam. It is real and people should take the issues of the virus and personal hygiene seriously.

“COVID-19 is not a death sentence; so, when you begin to feel unwell, reach out to approved government hospitals for appropriate tests to be carried out.

“We can save ourselves and others from this virus if we obey all the protocols of wearing face masks, regular washing of hands in running water, use of alcohol-based sanitisers and maintaining physical-distancing while congregating in any form.

“All our hospitals and isolation centres across the state are on 24 hours alert to receive any case(s) of the Coronavirus or other health challenges.”

