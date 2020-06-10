COVID-19 deaths exceed 400,000 globally

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 407,914 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 7,169,550 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 3,148,200 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic cases or the most serious ones.

Since 1900 GMT Sunday, 3,653 new deaths and 102,424 new cases were recorded worldwide.

The countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 679, the United States with 604, and Mexico with 354.

The United States is the worst-hit country overall with 111,375 deaths from 1,968,221 cases. At least 518,522 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Britain with 40,883 deaths from 289,140 cases, Brazil with 37,134 deaths from 707,412 infections, Italy with 34,043 deaths from 235,561 cases, and France with 29,296 deaths from 191,394 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 83 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Britain with 60, Spain 58, Italy 56 and Sweden 47.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 83,043 infections with 78,351 recoveries.

Europe overall has 184,807 deaths from 2,308,977 cases, the United States and Canada have 119,316 deaths from 2,064,835 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 67,191 deaths from 1,365,832 cases, Asia 20,167 deaths from 719,876 cases, the Middle East 10,790 deaths from 499,044 cases, Africa 5,512 deaths from 202,345 cases, and Oceania 131 deaths from 8,648 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.

