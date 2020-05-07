COVID-19: Crowd at banks’ premises poses danger, FG warns

Federal Government has warned that the mammoth crowd that besiege the banks’ premises to make transactions without observing standard safety protocols poses great danger of contracting and spreading COVID-19 pandemic.

Otunba, Richard Adeniyi Adebayo, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, stated this on Wednesday in Abuja at the weekly briefing of the Emergency Operation Centre of the Committee on Sustainable Production and Delivery of Essential Commodities During COVID-19.

Adebayo pointed out that until banks and other commercial institutions open up all their branches to serve their customers, the horrible scenes observed around the banks’ premises could pose severe danger of infection of Covid-19 as well as compromise measures put in place to tackle the spread of the pandemic.

Therefore, he called on the financial institutions across the country to assist the Federal Government to succeed in its fight against the pandemic.

He further expressed dissatisfaction over the deliberate and continued violation of the new guidelines which include physical distancing, wearing of masks at public places, among others, introduced as part of measures to check the spread of coronavirus disesase in the country.

He said the President and Commander In Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, in a recent nationwide broadcast while directing the easing of a five weeks lockdown in Lagos, Ogun States and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, gave clear guidelines on the first phase of the new measures spanning 4th -17th May, 2020.

He urged all Nigerians to continue to adhere strictly to the safety guidelines published by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) which include “regular hand washing, mandatory use of face masks in public, maintaining of physical distancing, observing of personal hygiene, avoidance of non-essential movement and travels and avoidance of large gatherings, restrictions on social and religious gatherings”.

The minister however, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of security agents in carrying out their duties by ensuring that Mr. President’s directive on “free-flow and unhindered movement of food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and other essential commodities across the country” is complied with

He also commended President Buhari for appointing the Permanent Secretary of his ministry, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, as the Leader of the Presidential Delegation to Tackle COVID-19 in Kano State.

Gwarzo, is also the supervisor of the Emergency Operation Centre in the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

