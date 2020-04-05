COVID-19: Confirmed cases of coronavirus hit 214 in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus in the country.

This was disclosed on NCDC’s Official Twitter handle.

So far, there 214 confirmed cases of the virus in Nigeria.

“Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 3 in Bauchi and 2 in the FCT.

“As at 10:10 pm 4th April there are 214 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty-five have been discharged with two deaths.

“As at 10:10 pm 4th April, there are 214 confirmed cases, 25 discharged, 4 deaths.” The NCDC said.

