COVID 19: Cleric seeks divine intervention for quick end to virus

By Eyo Akaiso, Uyo.

The Uyo zonal Bishop of Mount Zion Lighthouse Full Gospel Church, Bishop Peter Udokang has called on faithful to pray fervently against the continued spread of Covid 19 world wide.

He made the call Thursday while interacting with newsmen at the zonal headquarters of the church. The Bishop who fielded questions on a wide range of issues that is gaining currency including coronavirus, said “I foresaw the crisis in a vision and called for prayer and fasting on Sunday because I knew it was going to be something catastrophic”.

Udokang said the grave danger posed by virus underscores the need for divine intervention and protection.

“As Akwa Ibom state government is making effort to curtail the virus from ravaging the fabric of our society, the Christian body should leave no stone unturned to engage in fasting and prayer for divine intervention, protection and quick end to the disease”, he said.

He advised church faithful to remain indoors and pray but should observe social distancing and wash their hands always. Those who can afford hand sanitizer should make use of the facility always.

On the disbursement of relief materials, he thanked Udom Emmanuel for the little he has provided, noting that no matter how rich a government is, it can’t feed everybody.

To this end, he appealed to corporate organizations, public spirited individuals, non governmental organizations and civil society organizations to also assist.

However, he suggested that the relief materials should have been well disbursed if they were channeled through Churches to be distributed to members.

“Managing the Covid 19 pandemic needs a collective effort as the disease is no respected of religion, tribe or political affiliation of any person.

“The mount Zion lighthouse full Gospel church and my humble self will continue to assist and support government policies and cooperate with relevant bodies in the fight against COVID 19”, said Udokang.

He hoped and prayed the total lockdown order in Akwa Ibom should not be extended again because the feelers he got from his members, especially the poor and vulnerable, is pathetic.

