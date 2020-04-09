COVID-19- Cleric donates N10m worth of rice, Indomie, yams other items to 4,000 poor Nigerians

By Pamela Eboh, Awka The Director of Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, Anambra State, Rev Fr Emmanuel Obimma, aka, Fr Ebube Muonso has joined the league of good spirited Nigerians donating their widows might to cushion the effect the sit-at-home directive by the state government may have on some families.

The 14-day sit-at-home directives was put in place by Governor Willie Obiano more than 7 days ago to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

Obimma donated food stuff worth N10 Million to over four thousand 4,000 indigent Nigerians resident in Anambra state.

Distributing a 2 lorry trucks of rice, a lorry truck of yams and a lorry truck of Indomie at his Parish Church of Blessed Iwene Tansi, Umudioka, the Rev Fr said that he had to empty his personal account to ensure the poor are not left hungry.

He called on the rich in the society to also give out to others saying that givers never lack.

The Holy Ghost Adiration Direction said that he learnt the act of giving to the downtrodden from his mentor, the Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha and Metropolitan of Onitsha Ecclesiastical Province, Most Reverend Valerian Maduka Okeke.

He added, “I was overwhelmed when I saw over 4,000 people ready to collect food. I praised God that I thought it wise to do the food apostolate. I have taken the lead, others in the mission should follow.



“By God’s grace, I shall do another round of giving to the poor in our society next week Monday and again in two weeks time.

“I am sure soon Coronavirus will be a thing of the past, because Jesus Christ died for us that we may live. I urge Nigerians and Christians to have hope in Jesus Christ. We shall overcome Coronavirus because with hope and faith, we are more than conquerors. Coronavirus shall come to an end. God heal your people in Jesus name, Amen.”



Fr Ebube Muonso apart ftom had giving scholarship to thousands of people have also given out cars to his workers and built houses for the poor among his numerous others.

He thanked his friend, High Chief, Dr Obiorah Okonkwo, a Governorship aspirant in the state for coming out to suupport his food apostolate to children of God with thousands of sanitizers.

Expressing gratitude to Fr Ebube Muonso, some recipients of the food items, Ezenwa Oraegbune, Ngozika Onwuakpaelo and thanked God for using the man of God to provide food for them even as they prayed God to keep him for further blessings to them and the society.

