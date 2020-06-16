COVID-19 claims Lagos Senator Bayo Osinowo

-.APC mourns

Tragedy struck in the Lagos State political cycle as a loyalist of the national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Senator, Bayo Osinowo is dead.

Members of the Lagos State House of broke the news.

Members were awaiting the arrival of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashru Obasa, when a lawmaker, Hon Moshood Oshun walked up to the Deputy Speaker, Hon Wasiu Sanni-Eshinlokun to dusclose the sudden death

As a result, members had to hurriedly moved out of the chamber and weee seeing groups moaning over death.

Daily Champion gathered that the late Sentor had been admitted at Infectious Disease Centre for coronavirus disease related ailment.

The Senator who was representing Lagos East Senatorial District and a leader in the party is popularly referred to as ‘Peper.’

He was a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly for four consecutive terms from 2003 to 2019.

He was the Senate Committee Chairman on Commerce and Industry.

The party has reacted to the demise of Sen. Osinowo4, saying his death is a big blow.

A statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu said; “We join other Nigerians, the entire National Assembly, the good people of Lagos East in particular and Lagos State in general to mourn the passage of a democrat, who contributed immensely to the development of Lagos State as a lawmaker in the House of Assembly and Nigeria as a Senator.

“Though his tenure in the Senate was brief, our great party appreciates the loyalty of Senator Osinowo to the cause of the APC-led government. Fondly called “Pepperito” by friends and associates, he was a four-term member of the Lagos House of Assembly, where he represented Kosofe constituency.

“In the 9th Senate, Osinowo chaired the Senate Committee on Commerce, Industries and Investment. We commiserate with his immediate family, political associates in Lagos State and beyond, and the Senate for this irreparable loss and pray that the Almighty God grants the deceased peaceful and eternal rest”.

Also in its reaction, the Lagos State chapter of APC has expressed regret over the death of the Senator Osinowo, describing it as “shocking loss.”

The party said this in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Hon. Seye Oladejo, in reaction to the death of Osinowo, who was also a four-term member of the Lagos State House of Assembly between 2003 and 2019.

APC recalled that the lawmaker was in the forefront of the battle to entrench democratic governance and particularly, describing the late politician, who is popularly known as Peperito, as a leading light, in the struggle for the revalidation of the annulled June 12, 1993 poll, won by Chief MKO Abiola.

The party described him as a strong pillar and a stabilizing force as a long-serving member of the State House of Assembly, saying he would “be remembered for his wise counsel, matured leadership, loyalty to the party and commitment to democratic ideals.”

APC, while commiserating with its National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his immediate family and the entire Lagos State chapter of the party on the demise, prayed God for the repose of his soul, forgive his sins and grant his numerous admirers the fortitude to bear this great loss.

“We commiserate with our National Leader, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his immediate family and the entire Lagos State APC on this shocking loss.

“May Almighty Allah repose his soul, forgive his sins and grant his numerous admirers the fortitude to bear this great loss,” the statement noted.

Immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Senator Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi, is in coma, it was reliably learnt

Senator Ajimobi, who was moved to a Lagos based highbrow hospital, First Cardiologist, after he was diagnosed of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic about 17 days ago, sources said, slipped into unconsciousness on June 8 while doctors have since been battling to revive him.

First Cardiologist was the hospital the former Chief of Staff to President Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari, was treated of coronavirus before he died.

Inside sources informed that when the former Governor’s health deteriorated after he suffered cardiac arrest the first time and was placed on a ventilator at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) immediately, doctors attending to him were said to have recommended a particular drug for his treatment.

But the drug could not be found in Nigeria, according to sources; hence, a private jet was reportedly deployed to purchase the drug in London.

Still, sources added, Senator Ajimobi’s condition would not improve and he had to be put on the second ventilator with the hope that he recovers. “Although, he is alive, he has been in coma since he was placed in the second ICU,” the source divulged.

Former Governor Ajimobi, who is the deputy national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), is said to be a diabetic patient, and coronavirus a challenge for people with diabetes.

He suddenly took ill in Abuja late May 2020 allegedly after attending one of the political meetings with his party chieftains.

However, one of his aides has said the story was not true as the former Governor was recuperating

Meanwhile, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire on Monday hinted that the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic that is ravaging the world will be with us for a long time.

He added that, the Ministry of Health has developed a Health Sector Response Plan to cover the next 3 years divided into near, medium and long term.

This plan therefore should be able to project into the future for at least three years. No doubt, it will require modification and updating as we learn more about the disease.

He gave this hint at the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 daily briefing, saying, the increasing pace of testing will yield more cases, but we need to also be proactive in keeping fatalities low.

He strongly advised that those who test positive present themselves at a treatment center; this is most especially so for those with underlying ailments like diabetes, hypertension or are above 60 years of age.

According to him, “Yesterday, 403 new covid-19 cases were confirmed, which increased the total number to 16,085. We have treated and discharged 5,220 persons and sadly lost 420 persons to the disease. Despite the rising figures, the case fatality rate remains at about 3%, which is lower than many countries, but not a cause for relief.

“The reason is that COVID-19 symptoms can start mildly with slight fever, cough, loss of sense of smell or taste, but suddenly escalate to shortness of breath in no time. Lagos State reports that people who delay going to hospital and treating themselves first at home are the majority of victims, some barely making it to the doorstep of the hospital.

He continued: “Our response in tracing, testing and case management is driven by data and evidence and we adjust our protocols for Quarantine and treatment accordingly. We are collaborating with states to strengthen their response according to needs. An arrangement has been reached to send collaborative team to Cross River State in the coming days to complement the work of the state government. It will be led by the Executive director of NPHCDA Dr Faisal, to engage in a technical handshake with the State EOC. Representatives from all relevant Departments will be included.

“Efforts are on to increase the number of laboratories with priority given to states which do not have a laboratory with PCR capability, including Cross River and Kogi States”, he explained.

Ehanire further stated that, Yesterday, we commemorated the World Blood Donor Day. The theme for the campaign was “Safe Blood saves Lives”. The slogan is “Give Blood and make the world a healthier place”. I interacted with Nigerians on our social media platforms on the importance of blood as a critical and indispensable healthcare requirement both for treatment and urgent interventions. It plays an essential, life-saving role in maternal and child care, especially bleeding after delivery, severe anaemia, sickle cell disease and in saving the lives of victims of major accidents and emergency situations of natural or industrial disasters.

He said honoured a meeting with Mr Akpan Nathan, a voluntary blood donor who has regularly donated blood 63 times. Commending him for his contribution.

He, however, urged Nigerians to adhere to all advisories and guidelines. Wash your hands regularly or use alcohol based hand sanitizers, maintain physical distancing and use your face mask at all times when outside your home.

Meanwhile, the Director General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu condemned in totality the Naira Marley’s concert at Jabi Lake Mall, saying, most disturbing accept is the attendees.

He added , preventing Covid-19 has been a tough task as cases has been on the rise in many states of the federation.

He, however, seek stiffer measures in enforcing Covid-19 Protocol across the globe.

Meanwhile, despite spike in reported cases of Coronavirus infections in the country, the Federal Government has advised citizens to remain calm as there was no cause for alarm.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, Boss Mustapha gave the assurance on Monday, while briefing stakeholders on update of the virus.

He however criticized Nigerians for flouting the safety guidelines outlined by the Committee, stressing that monitoring and surveillance of compliance across the nation, showed an escalation of the level of non-compliance with simple measure to keep social distancing, wearing of masks in public places, sanitation and hygiene.

According to the PTF chairman, disregard for the safety measures is more prevalent in markets, motor parks and some places of worship.

Boss noted that for President Muhammadu Buhari to dedicate fifteen paragraphs in his nationwide broadcast on Friday, last week to speak on the impact of the virus should underscore the importance and need for Nigerians to adhere to safety guidelines.

His words, “You will all recall that Mr. President in his broadcast on Friday, 12th June, 2020, admonished all Nigerians that “notwithstanding our aspirations, humanity and indeed democracy is under the threat of COVID-19.

” Nigeria has survived many crises before and came out stronger. I am confident that by God’s grace we shall overcome this one and emerge stronger and more purposeful.

“​Mr. President’s concern about the impact of COVID-19 is underscored by the fact that 15 paragraphs of his broadcast were dedicated to COVID-19 issues.

“This buttresses the fact that the virus is very deadly and everyone must make conscious effort to stop the spread by adhering to the guidelines and measures prescribed by the PTF.

“In the course of our monitoring and surveillance of compliance across the nation, we have observed an escalation of the level of non-compliance with simple measure to keep social distancing, wearing of masks in public places, sanitation and hygiene.

“This is more prevalent in markets, motor parks and some places of worship. I wish to remind you that the PTF has already issued guidelines for mode of operations at places of worship and urge state Governments to ensure strict compliance with PTF guidelines.

“We wish to re-emphasise that all relaxed measures are still subject to review and advisories issued are for personal and public safety purposes. The breach of the ban on inter-state travels is also a point of concern.

“Over the last couple of days, you must have observed that the daily figures of confirmed cases have been on the rise. This is an indication that we are conducting more tests across the country and that we are fully in the community spread phase. We however urge Nigerians not to panic but to cooperate with public health officials especially where community testing is on-going”.

On protest over continued lockdown of schools, the PTF insisted that it was not yet safe for academic work to begin, warning state governments not to dare counter the existing directives.

“The PTF appeals to State governments to embark on wider community testing, enforce rules on social distancing, step up community engagement and risk communication and pay attention to places of large gatherings. We also appeal to the security agencies to enforce the ban on inter-state travels very strictly.

“We have received reports that some states are contemplating the reopening of schools, television viewing centres, sports stadium and other places where large gatherings could take place. The PTF re-emphasises that it is not yet safe to do so and that utmost caution should be exercised. The PTF guideline should still be complied with while considering decision of this nature, “he stated.​

