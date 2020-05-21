COVID-19 claims Gen. Diya’s wife

Erstwhile Chief of General Staff in the late Sani Abacha’s administration, retired Lt.-Gen. Oladipo Diya, says he has lost one of his wives, Folashade, to COVID-19.

“With grief in our hearts but gratitude to Almighty God, we announce the transition onto eternal glory of Chief Mrs Deborah Folashade Diya (JP), wife of His Excellency, Lt. Gen. Oladipo Diya (Rtd); whose death occurred on Monday, May 18, 2020. She was aged 66.

“Madam Deborah Folashade Diya was preparing and looking forward to her 66th birthday celebration on May 23, 2020 (this week).

“But as man proposes, God disposes. Six days ago, she took ill and was taken to the hospital, where she took her last breath on Monday, May 18,” Diya said in press statement by Mr Olawale Adekoya, Special Adviser on Media and Strategy.

She was described as a devout Christian, a loyal and dedicated wife, a loving mother, an alluring grandmother and a passionate chorister at United African Methodist (Evangelical) Church, Abule Ijesha, Yaba, Lagos.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has consoled with the former number two man to late head of state, Gen. Sani Abacha.

