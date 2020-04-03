COVID-19: CIBN donates 20m to Lagos State

COMFORT EKELEME

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has made a donation of N20 million to the Lagos state government to support its efforts in containing the spread corona virus pandemic .

CIBN in a statement signed by its Registrar Seye Awojobi, said as a Not-for-Profit membership organisation, the Institute is fully committed towards ensuring a safe and sound economy as well as supporting all its stakeholders to achieve a healthy and sustainable development of the country.

He stated that While the donation was a token of its support towards the state government’s response to the pandemic, it is believed that It would booster the pool of fund available to the state which would go a long way in the provision of the much-needed essential materials and important medical equipment .

The statement further applauded the federal government and the fovernor of Lagos state for leading the charge to manage the challenging situation, most especially the measures taken so far to stop the spread of the virus in the country.

The Institute also applauded the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, for the generous contribution towards curtailing the pandemic in Nigeria and also call on its teaming individual members to comply with all rules and precautionary measures issued by the government and health authorities to avoid further spread of the virus.

