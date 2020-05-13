COVID-19: Catholic Diocese reaches out to Muslim, security agencies, others

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

In its efforts towards fighting against the COVID 19 pandemic and reducing hardship during the lockdown, The Catholic Bishop of Jalingo Diocese, His Lordship Charles Hammawa on Wednesday distributed food items, hand sanitizers and face masks to the poor members of the Church, the security agencies, Nurses as well as the Muslim community in the state.

Hammawa who flagged off the distribution at the Pastoral centre in Jalingo, noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has presented a challenging time when charity has to be done practically more than ever before.

The Clergy noted that though everyone is hit hard by the pandemic, some sections of the society are worst hit and though it is not possible to reach out to all the people, it is very important to reach as many as possible even if with just a meal.

“It is a sad reality that we have come to stay with this pandemic that has turned life upside down especially for the less privileged sections of our society. Human life and value is put to test; it now shows how fleeting and transient life is. This is a time, more than ever before, to show charity in a practical ways, no matter how little.

“Diocese is reaching out to the poorest and most vulnerable in our parishes. We are also reaching out to our Muslim bothers through the Muslim Council, as well as those in the frontline such as security agencies and nurses. It is a sign that we live in solidarity. It is during such difficult times that we are called to put our faith to practical use”, Hammawa said.

He urged the people to “obey constituted authorities and imbibe good hygiene while practising social distancing”, expressing confidence that the lessons to be drawn from the COVID-19 pandemic experience would help to make the nation stronger and better, if only the leaders would genuinely choose to chart a new and better course thereafter.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to our correspondent expressed gratitude for the gesture of the Church at this trying moment.

Our Correspondent reports that foodstuffs were shared to about five parishes in the Diocese while hand sanitizers and face masks were given to security agencies and other sections of the society.

For a better society

Total Views: 63 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

