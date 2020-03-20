COVID-19: CAN declares March 22, 29 as days of prayers (+directives)

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has directed churches in Nigeria to observe March 22 and 29, 2020 as days of prayers against coronavirus in Nigeria and globally.

According to CAN president, Rev. Samson O. Ayokunle, in a statement signed by his media aide, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, churches should strictly follow the guidelines for combating COVID-19 in all their gatherings, and trust God for victory.

The statement reads in part:

Our prayers should be as follows:

(a) That God should stop the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria and all over the world.

(b) That God should protect Nigerians from this disease.

(c) That God should heal those who have been infected already.

We also advise churches to follow these guidelines and precautions in all their gatherings:

Guidelines for combating coronavirus (COVID-19)

Worship service

(i) Ban on the presence of more than 50 people in a gathering have been placed by most state government; therefore, use:

House cell based service or

Online service

Where possible, particularly for churches that do not have online system, services can be broken into shifts of not more than 50 members in each shift.

Precautions

(i) Each branch/assembly should provide alcohol-based hand rub (sanitizer) for use

(ii) Regular washing of hands with soap and water; use of same towel is not allowed

(iii) Maintain at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing

(iv) Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.

(v) Drink hot water regularly

(vi) Practise respiratory hygiene. This means covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Then dispose the used tissue immediately.

(vii) If you have fever, cough and difficulty in breathing, then seek medical care early

(viii) Do not panic. Always pray with Psalm 91 and have faith in God.

It is our hope that very soon, coronavirus will become history all over the world in Jesus name.

