COVID-19: Buhari’s group, Boroffice hail NCDC, Nigerian health workers for proactiveness

DAMISI OJO,Akure

A group, President Muhammadu Buhari Centre for Good Governance, (PMBCGG) in conjunction with its National Grand Patron and Senate Deputy Leader, Prof.Ajayi Boroffice, has praised the gallantry and resilience of the Nigerian Health Workers, Medical Practitioners, and the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC) in the fight against COVID-19. The PMBCGG also hailed the prompt response of the President in tackling the virus from spreading beyond control in Nigeria.

The National Coordinator of PMBCGG, Sunday Ogunmola, in a statement to ‘Daily Champion’ also prayed for those who are recuperating from the deadly virus disease and the repose of the souls of those who had lost their lives to the global pandemic.

Ogunmola said PMBCGG members and Senator Boroffice have been making it imperative to pray for the health workers including doctors, pharmacists, laboratory scientists, nurses and midwives, ambulance drivers, and everyone in the medical profession who are working for the survival of Nigerians who had contracted the deadly virus.

He said,” I also want to tell everybody that Covid-19 has no respect for anyone and that is why we must make it a duty to obey the government directives and the NCDC’s advice because they know better than we do.

“We should also pray for health workers who have nothing to do in their critical time, but to protect us and our family members from dying untimely and we must adhere to the directives and the medical advice given by the medical professionals, in order to tackle the virus”

He appreciated the people of Ondo North Senatorial District for their adherence to the directives of medical professionals and advised them to continue praying for Nigeria.

