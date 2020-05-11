COVID-19: Buhari, Sanwo-Olu’s efforts deserve support, not condemnation – APC Chieftain

A former commissioner for public transportation in Lagos State, Chief Lanre Razak, has said that efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State to contain the deadly Covid-19 deserve support of the citizenry and not condemnation.

Razak, a member of the Lagos Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), also criticized the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who on Sunday blamed the President for the spread of the pandemic in the country cautioning the opposition not to politicize the disease.

He said all hands must be on deck to halt the coronavirus from escalating rather than condemning the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and the Federal Government to score cheap political point.

Razak, also Balogun general of Epe commended the Federal and Lagos State governments over the manner they had handled the issue of the pandemic since the first incident case of an Italian was reported.

In an interview with newsmen in Lagos on Monday, he said several steps already taken including the setting up of Presidential Task Force headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, and comprising competent professionals were clear manifestations that Nigeria was on the path of defeating the disease.

According to him, the committee which gives daily update on Covid-19 has given Nigerians confidence that governments will spare no efforts to guarantee their safety and welfare.

While praising the Federal Government’s for its guidelines of easing the five-week lockdown in Lagos and Ogun States as well as the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja which was already causing untold hardship on the people, Razak explained that the strategy has allowed for saving the national economy from collapse and ensuring personal financial survival of the people.

He further commended Sanwo-Olu for his relentless efforts at preventing further spread of the virus in the state and by extension to the 20 local governments and 37 local council development areas.

“Since what happens to Lagos would eventually affect the whole country because of the state’s strategic location as the major entry point to the country, Sanwo-Olu and his team of competent professionals deserve kudos for a job being well done,” he said.

He expressed excitement over the recently commissioned 118-bed space Isolation Centre at Gbagada General Hospital, describing it as another bold step towards the right direction.

He, therefore, urged the people to reciprocate the governments’ good gestures by giving them the required support especially observing Covid-19 protective protocols for them to succeed in their efforts at keeping us safe and well.

According to him, “While utilising the telephone lines of designated isolation centres in the event any suspected case is sighted within our vicinity, we should also observe all the preventive measures put on ground by the authorities like wearing of face cover, observing social distancing and observing high level of personal hygiene,” he cautioned.

