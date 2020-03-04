COVID 19: Buhari lauds Dangote Foundation over N200 million donation

SUMDAY ODE, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) for donating the handsome sum of N200 million to assist in combating the influx of Covid-19 into the country.

According to a statement Wednesday by the Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to the President, Femi Adeaina, Buhari recalled that the organization had in the past donated N1 billion to tackle Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in Africa, commending such public spiritedness to other well-to-do individuals and groups.

President Buhari was quoted to have said: “Hand in hand, standing shoulder to shoulder, we can confront our challenges as a country. This is a path for us all to follow as a people.”

He used the opportunity to reiterate his earlier charge that Nigerians should take the necessary hygiene precautions, rather than panic about the Covid-19, after discovery of the index case in the country last week, the statement noted.

The President said government, at various levels, is poised to ensure that the country and her people remained safe from the virus, which is spreading rapidly in many parts of the world.

