Covid-19: Bishop urges chriatians to cry unto God for forgiveness of sins

By Pamela Eboh, Awka

Archbishop, Province of the Niger and Bishop of Awka Anglican diocese, Most Reverend Alexander Chibuzor Ibezim, has called on Christians to pray ceaselessly during the present Holy Week so as to obtain God’s mercy, and save mankind from the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic.

The Archbishop who spoke at Our Savior’s Anglican Church, Emmaus House Awka urged Christians to cry unto God to forgive the sins of mankind , saying, He will heal our infirmities; He will restore our health; the Lord is compassionate.

Ibezim said, “Children of God should use the celebration of the triumphant entry of our Lord Jesus Christ into Jerusalem to call on Him to heal us and save us from the Coronavirus pandemic since viruses are subject to Jesus Christ’s command.

“Focus on the word Hosanna which means “please save us as only God has the power to save mankind from the plague.

“People of God, in the light of the Pandemic crisis of Covid-19 ravaging the world, we are witnessing crisis of in all fronts ,but God Almighty will save mankind from the Coronavirus in Jesus Christ’s name.”

While lamenting that Nigeria and other parts of the world are bleeding from the pains of Coronavirus, the Anglican bishop gave assurance that God Almighty will save mankind from the pandemic. He further appealed to God Almighty to hear the prayers of His servants and save mankind from the Covid-19 pandemic, adding, “You are the exalted God, worthy of praise, mighty to save, nothing is too hard for you O’Lord. You will deliver your people from fear, isolation and premature death in Jesus name. Archbishop Ibezim prayed for an end to coronavirus pandemic ravaging the entire humanity and sending thousands to untimely grave. He also prayed for many families passing through isolation and Hunger, saying that the Lord will heal and provide their needs.

For a better society

Total Views: 82 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

