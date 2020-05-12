COVID-19: Bishop Odigbo urges govt to re-open churches, mosques, donates food item to members

The bishop, who also attends to the spiritual needs of the people of Igando and adjoining communities for divine intervention to stop the pandemic, gave assurance that Corona virus will surely disappear sooner than expected.

He urged the government to allow churches and mosques to re-open to enable adherents seek the face of God for His intervention.

Before now, many residents in the state especially those in the low income strata have complained of lack of enough food which made Prophetic Pilot, a humanitarian and a benevolent heart, to contribute his own quota and assist members both members of the church and the people of Igando axis.

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude to God on behalf of the bishop on his kind gesture.

Speaking at the ceremony, Bishop Odigbo said God’s intervention is what we need as nation, adding that though the world is going through a trying time difficult for everyone to bear, faith in God should be the watchword.

According to him, the Covid-19 pandemic will disappear soon by the grace of God.

He said there is hope in hopeless situations even as many might be wondering whether the world is coming to an end which is not true.

“Corona virus is not just a virus, it’s a demon trying to kill our faith and also close churches but God will fight for His people”, he noted.