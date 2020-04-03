COVID-19: Bishop Idahosa donates foodstuffs, sanitizers to Lagosians

In a bid to contribute his quota to alleviate hardship following the lock down of Lagos and Ogun States as well as the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Archbishop Designated Isaac Idahosa recently donated foodstuffs and hand sanitizers to Lagosian to support.

Since President Muhammadu Buhari issued the executive order mandating a 14- day compulsory lockdown of the affected areas effective March 30, in a bid to halt further spread of the disease, many residents Nigerians in the low income strata have complained of lack of money to stock pile foodstuffs at home.

The public outcry made the presiding Bishop of Illumination Assembly, God First Ministry International, Isaac Idahosa to commence the distribution of foodstuffs and hand sanitizers to the people most hit by the COVID-19 lockdown.

The bishop who was accompanied by Nollywood stars such as Chico Ejiro, Keppy Epeyong Bassey and a host of others for the walk distributed relief materials including bags of rice, beverages and sanitizers.

Speaking during the distribution exercise, Idahosa encouraged the people to obey public laws instructing them to stay at home, as it was in the interest of all. He also reiterated that everyone’s life was of importance to him.

He also told members of his church to halt payment of offering over coronavirus and manage their resources prudently following the restriction of movement.

According to him, survival is imperative at a time coronavirus is taking a toll on the country and the world.

Bishop Idahosa urged the members to spend money meant for offering in the church on themselves to keep body and soul together while the lockdown continues.

To alleviate the negative impact of the sit-at-home directive of the government on members of the church, the bishop also distributed gave monetary gift to some of them.

