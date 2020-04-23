COVID-19: Bishop Chidi Anthony distributes food items to Lagosians

In a bid to provide succour to the less privileged and alleviate hardship of many following the stay at home order by the federal government due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Bishop Chidi Anthony, the presiding pastor in charge of Kings in Christ Power Ministry International, Ago Palace Way, Lagos, has donate food items and relief materials to members of the church and non-members.

Speaking at the presentation in Lagos, he advised Nigerians to be patient with President Muhammadu Buhari on the lockdown adding that the restriction in movement in Lagos, Ogun states as well as the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja was imperative to halt further spread of the disease.

Recall that many residents of the areas affected by the lockdown especially those in the low income strata have complained of lack of money to stock pile foodstuffs at home after President Buhari issued an Execution Order imposing an initial two weeks restriction and another 14 days extension to stop further spread of COVID-19.

According to Bishop Anthony, the palliatives were a way to contribute his own quota of assisting some members of the church and some participants in Lagos and its environs.

“Some Nigerians are impatient and impatience has ruined many Nigerians and made them compromise in situations they ought not. God has Nigeria in his prophetic agenda However, lot of people put blames on President Buhari, but he is not the problem of Nigeria, he has the interest of the nation at heart, he is doing his best as a man and he has good intentions but the cabal and the bad ones are his problem, he should do away with the same old people and give fresh ones opportunity”, he added.

Meanwhile, apart from the food items distributed, the cleric also provided spiritual needs to the attendees of the programme held at the Ago Palace Way, Lagos state premises of the church just as he assured them that the pandemic would disappear sooner than expected.

Bishop Anthony who is also the President of Pentecostal Ministers Forum (PMF) was accompanied by the members and executives of PMF in distributing the relief materials.

He said the gesture was borne out of the fact that everyone’s life is important to him.

While the stay at home remains in force, he advised Nigerians to persevere in prayers to God Almighty for divine intervention and should obey the restriction order and other preventive measures like maintaining personal hygiene and social distancing to halt the pandemic from spreading further.

He said the stay at home order does not mean that one’s spiritual life should be restricted.