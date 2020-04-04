COVID 19: Bauchi relaxes lockdown order

Briefing journalists at the government house on Thursday, the State Deputy Governor and Chairman Rapid Response committee on Corronavirus and Lassa Fever, Senator Baba Tela said that from Thursday by 6pm all borders with neighboring states will remain closed to prevent affected people coming to the state, thereby spreading the disease among people of

He said that following the absence of perliative measures to the people of the state, people will be allowed to go with their normal business but with observation of the social distance as advised medically.

According to him, state borders with seven other neghbouring states will be shut down on Thursday, 2nd April for 14 days and restrictions of movement have been relaxed.

Senator Tela then appealed to the citizens to always observe the social distance of not less than 1.2 meters, especially in social gatherings of large numbers such as markets, mosques, churches and weddings.

He also called on traders in the state to desist from the bad habit of increasing prizes of items as a result of the announcement of the lockdown.

The Deputy Governor announced that already the state government has reviewed donations of 1,800 personal protection equipment, two ventilators, surgical hand gloves, facemasks, hand sanitizer and thermometer from the Northeast Development Commission.

He also disclosed that a private rice company in the state, Tramil Rice Company has donated 3600 bags of rice worth N34m to the state government in order to reduce the hardship of citizens.

It could be recalled that the Bauchi state government earlier imposed a total lockdown starting on Thursday, April 2, 2020 for period of 14 days to prevent the spread of the disease.