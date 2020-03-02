COVID-19: Bauchi govt extends surveillance in the state

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

In its efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state, the Bauchi State Government has extended surveillance to airport, motor parks, Yankari Game Reserves and mining areas.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Aliyu Mohammed Maigoro, who disclosed this on Monday in a press briefing in his office, said the state government has immediately swung into action following the outbreak of the COVID-19 on 27th of last month in Nigeria by Italian citizen, who works in Nigeria and returns from Malin, Italy to Lagos on February 25, 2020.

According to him, the government took some measures including “strengthening and expanding the current Lassa Emergency Preparedness Response Team(EPR) at the Emergency Operation centre to include COVID-19; improving the standard of the state Isolation Centers at ATBUTH, IDHE and creating additional hold rooms at the Specialist Hospital Bauchi in case of any eventuality”.

“The Conduct of state Emergency Preparedness and Response , prepositioning of drugs and other consumables, daily coordination meeting at the State’s Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) and an ongoing plan for intensify awarness creation in the state, are part of the measures”, he said.

Maigoro also assured that the state government was always ready to partner with all persons, groups and organisations in its determination towards providing quality health care services in the state.

The Commissioner then appealed to the people in the state not to abuse social media by spreading misinformation about the disease that can cause panic and fear and they should report any suspected case to the nearest health facility in the state or call any of the following hotlines, 08032717887, 08038320977 and 08028618516.

For a better society

Total Views: 192 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

