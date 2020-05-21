COVID-19- Bauchi Governor lifts ban on religious gatherings

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State has reviewed the partial lockdown in the state even as it has lifted the ban on religious gatherings with effect from Thursday, the 21st May, 2020.

The Governor said this on Wednesday during a stakeholders meeting held at the Command Guest House, Bauchi,said that the state has achieved success so far in the management of the COVID 19 pandemic .

According to him,the aim of the meeting is to assist government in ensuring that the protective protocol put in place are adhered to strictly in order to be free from the infection, adding that with the present situation, religious gatherings can resume effective tomorrow.

The Governor said, “we are now looking at the possibility of lifting the Lockdown completely in the state, so that as from Thursday, people will go about thier normal businesses, but we will come up to agree with some templates where we will continue with the social distancing and mask wearing will become compulsory”

“This decision will be taken by you because the total decision of the Lockdown was taken by you.We are just suggesting as a government and on behalf of the government, I am suggesting that as from Thursday, we should lift the Lockdown, even the one in Katagum, because it has been 10 days and of course the whole state”.

Bala Mohammed added, “People will go about thier normal businesses, pray on Friday and Eid,if we agree on context and character, so that people will go to Eid, but we will need the support of our royal fathers, so that there will be no much celebrations.We will only achieve what we want to achieve as Muslims, pray and thank Allah for the day,but there will be no horse riding if you agree.This is subject to our discussion here” .

He then commended the religious leaders and traditional rulers for their support and cooperation during the partial lockdown the state and said that whatever decision arrived at the stakeholders meeting will be fully implemented as the WHO has made it clear that the pandemic is here to stay.

According to him, the government will procure face masks that will be distributed freely to the people and called on private organizations in the state to do same for their employees and their families.

For a better society

Total Views: 73 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

