Covid-19: Atiku urges prayers for Dokpesi, his family, others

In a press statement released by the AtikuMedia Office on Saturday, the Waziri Adamawa called on all well-meaning Nigerians to put the matter of the speedy recovery of Chief Dokpesi and his family, and other victims of the Covid-19 pandemic in prayers.

The former Vice President described Chief Dokpesi as a patriotic and law-abiding Nigerian for the way he cooperated with the NCDC to carry out the test on him, his staff and entire family when it was earlier discovered that his son had tested positive.

He noted that Dokpesi is not among those people who would because of the position and influence they occupy and wield in society be shy to perform a civic duty. “He is indeed a role model worthy of emulation”, he added.

The Wazirin Adamawa therefore urged Nigerians, in the face of the prospects of the relaxation of restrictions of the past five weeks, to continue to abide by all the known protocols set out by the NCDC.

These protocols according to the former Vice President are washing hands, avoiding crowded areas, observing social distancing, using face masks and hand sanitizers to be able to achieve victory over the pandemic and roll back the situation by stopping further infections.

Similarly, the former Vice President has drawn attention to the situation in Kano, referring to it as a litmus test to winning the battle against COVID-19.

He called on the Federal Government and all the agencies involved in the fight against the pandemic to collaborate with the Kano State government to stem the spread of the plague in the state.

Atiku stressed that checkmating the pandemic in the state is one sure way of ensuring the safety of people in the surrounding states to Kano, other parts of the North and the country.

Even as the former Vice President expressed his deepest condolences over the spate of deaths in Kano state in recent times, he counseled that efforts should be geared towards providing plausible explanation of the situation for the good of the people of the state.