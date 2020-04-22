Covid-19 : Anglican church commissions food bank in Onitsha

By Phil Okose Onitsha

In her bid to cushion the effect of the coronavirus pandemic now ravaging the entire world, the All Saints Cathedral Anglican Church in Onitsha, Anambra State has commissioned a food bank for her members.

Commissioning the food bank at the church premises yesterday, Venerable Obiora Uzochukwu, the Sub dean, said that the bank was meant for members who may be in need of food items to help them in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Venerable Uzochukwu commissioned the food bank scheme in collaboration with the Cathedral committee and sub welfare committee of the All Saints Cathedral church.

He hinted that about 200 bags of rice and 100 bags of beans, some tubers of yam and other food stuffs, have earlier been distributed to members who needed them, noting further that the exercise was informed by the All Saints’ cathedral drive to impact positively on the people, especially in the wake of this covid-19 pandemic.

Venerable Uzochukwu further urged the rich as well as corporate organizations and institutions to support the Federal and state governments’ efforts in combating the prevalence of the coronavirus pandemic adding that government alone could not be able to provide all the needful in tackling the disease.

He prayed for those at the corridors of power to have the wisdom and courage to handle the coronavirus pandemic in the most effective approach in a bid to save lives of most Nigerians.

