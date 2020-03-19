COVID 19: Diocesan Bishop in Lagos directs Anglican Church members to comply with govt directives

The Diocesan Bishop of Lagos, the Rt, Rev. Dr. Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye, on Thursday directed all Vicars of Anglican Parishes in Diocese of Lagos to ensure strict compliance to the directives of the Lagos State government on religious gatherings in line with the position of the Church as a law abiding entity.

It would be recalled that on Wednesday, the Lagos State Government banned all religious meetings and gatherings of more than 50 worshippers in Lagos, as part of the precautionary steps towards managing the further spread of the pandemic corona virus disease (COVID-19).

The Episcopal directive was contained in a statement signed on Thursday by the Synod Secretary, The Ven. Segun Ladeinde.

The Diocesan Bishop of Lagos also directed that all Diocesan Programmes that attract a crowd of more than 50 people “have been postponed until further notice”.

All Anglican Parishes in Diocese of Lagos have also been directed to ensure that:

“Vicars of congregation of more than 50 members are advised to increase the number of their services to give room for compliance as well as encourage other members to worship with congregation with less than 50 members located closest to their house. Congregations with members that are less than 50 are to maintain status-quo.

“House fellowship and Bible Study Centres should be encouraged to serve as a place of Sunday worship for the time being. Vicars should organize this.

“Members are encouraged to also join on-line services on all Diocesan online platforms such as Lagoon Radio, Lagoon TV and other existing online platforms of Churches on Facebook and YouTube. ACNN, etc.

“All members are strongly advised to maintain strict personal hygiene including frequent and thorough washing of hands with soap and running water as well as use of alcohol-based sanitizers.

“Diocesan authorities will continue to consult with relevant stakeholders on fresh updates on the matter. Kindly await further directives.

“The Diocesan reminds us that we serve a faithful and a prayer-answering God. He therefore charges us to trust God, remain prayerful and not be afraid. (2nd Chronicle 7: 13-14; Exodus 15:26, Exodus 23:25; Matt. 4: 23. Matt. 9:35; John 16:33; James 5:15).

“The Diocesan assures us all of his prayers that by the grace of God, the prevailing affliction will pass in no distant time”.

