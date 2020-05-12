COVID-19: Anger, frustrations trail FG’s failed proposal on two months free power supply

UGO AMADI

Nigerians have continued to express displeasure over the delay by the Federal Government to reach an agreement with electricity generation and distribution companies on the proposed two months of free supply of electricity as part of palliatives measures on the heels of the coronaviruous pandemic.

.Nigerians who were earlier excited with the news of free electricity supply for a period of two months had warned the government to stop playing tricks with intelligence of Nigerians stressing that the National Assembly would have speeded up the process and approval of the proposal in the same manner that they quickly approval of N850 billion naira loan request sent in by the presidency.

It would be recalled that Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila presided over a meeting in Abuja with major stakeholders in the energy supply chain and other officials where he promised that a joint panel would work out modalities for the proposed two-month bill waiver for the most vulnerable people in the country.

“ No decision has been reached on the proposal and federal government stated that not all Nigerians will benefit from the initiative when implemented. The 2 months of electricity is a legislative proposal and is still under consideration by all relevant stakeholders and the months that will be covered or which category of customers will benefit from the proposed intervention’’, a source at the Eko Disco in Lagos had confessed.

But Mrs. Chikodi Metu a resident at Besam, Mafoluku- Oshodi said she was highly disappointed by the failure of the government and the Discos to implement the free electricity as quickly as possible, knowing well the challenges Nigerians are facing during this pandemic. Rather some of the Discos are busy disconnecting the electricity of consumers.

However, a source close to the Discos has noted that the Federal Government’s decision to allow Nigerians to enjoy two-month of free electricity supply is unlikely to materialise due to the structure of the electricity supply industry in the country.

Also, the Transmission Company of Nigeria said the proposed plan to give Nigerians two months of free electricity as part of palliatives for COVID-19 is nothing more than propaganda that cannot work.

Daily Champion gathered that Minister of Power Saleh Mamman, in a BBC Hausa interview doubted the possibility of executing the proposal, which is estimated to cost the federal government between N100 billion and N120 billion for two months.

The minister highlighted that the power supply chain is not owned by the federal government only.

He added that if the National Assembly insists on pressing ahead with the plan, its members should come up with fresh ideas on its implementation.

Mamman explained that if the plan is implemented, the federal government will end up paying for the electricity consumed by the rich to the detriment of the extremely poor, adding that over 80 million Nigerians do not have access to on-grid electricity.

“This free electricity bill will be paid with taxpayers’ money and you want to serve the interest of the privileged Nigerians, then the less privileged and the vulnerable what are you going to do for them?

“Every month what we pay as electricity bill, I mean what the distribution companies are paying with the little support from government is a little above N50 billion ($128 million) monthly,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a chat with Daily Champion, The Executive Director, Research and Advocacy, Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors, Sunday Oduntan disclosed that they are still waiting on government directive on the proposed plan to give Nigerians two months of free electricity as part of palliatives for COVID-19

According to him” it is a legislative process and once the federal government gives us directive on agreed terms, Discos will surely comply.

One of the Discos, Eko Electric in its news bulleting said that the laudable efforts of the federal government and the National Assembly to provide free electricity to Nigerians as part of its intended fiscal stimulus to cushion the effect and impact of the Covid19 pandemic on Nigerians is highly commendable.

