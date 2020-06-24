COVID-19: ANAN donates 800 customized face masks to Oyo govt

JOE OKWUOFU, Ibadan

The leadership of Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN ) , Oyo State Branch , on Tuesday donated eight hundred pieces of customized face masks to support the state government in its fight against the spread of corona virus in the state .

The donation, which the association said is worth over two hundred thousand naira, was part of its corporate responsibility having realised the effects of the pandemic on the economy of the state since its emergence.

The Chairman of the association , Pastor Awobode Oyelakin , while presenting the face masks at the ministry of health , state secretariat , Ibadan , said the donation was made to complement the ones been distributed to various ministries and agencies by the government for safety of the entire work force in the state .

His words “As Accountants we know the economic and financial implications that Covid-19 might have been having on the purse of Oyo State Government and this is why we deem it necessary to contribute our own little quota to support the Oyo State Government with 800 pieces of customized face masks to be distributed among the workforce in various MDAs as part of our own Corporate Social Responsibility”

Pastor Awobode, who attributed the outbreak of corona virus to lack of proper education and total compliance to precautions by citizens, called on civil servants in the state to promote accountability and make probity their watch word while carrying out their duties.

“I want to use this medium to appeal to our members to support the government by discharging their responsibilities to promote the probity and accountability that this government is known for, ” he stated.

While appreciating COVID 19 task force for the efforts put in place to prevent the spread of the disease in the state, Awobode, advised the workers and the people of the state to continue to play safe by observing all precautionary protocols rolled out by the state government and medical experts for the benefit of all and sundry.

Oyo State Commissioner for Health, Dr . Basiru Bello, who spoke through the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health , Dr. Mufutau Ayoola, while receiving the donation on behalf of the government , commended members of the association for deeming it fit to contribute their quota in fighting the pandemic despite the current economic challenges ravaging the country and the world at large.

