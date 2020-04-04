COVID-19: Akeredolu constitutes Palliatives Committee

DAMISI OJO,Akure

Ondo State Government has set up the State Palliatives Committee to cushion the effects of stay at home order.

Among other responsibilities, the Committee is to work out modalities as well as mobilise human and material resources to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the areas of food supply and access to same.

The Committee comprises the following members,Pastor Akin Olotu- Chairman,Mrs. Morenike Alaka,Alex Kalejaye and Mrs. Morinsola Olanipekun.

Others are Abayomi Eniayewu,Mrs. Roseline Okafor,Jacob Adebo (a.k.a Idajo) Festus Aregbesola and Tosin Ogunbodede as Secretary.

