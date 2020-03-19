COVID-19: Aisha Buhari shuts down office, daughter in self-quarantine

The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari has shut down her office following the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.

Mrs. Buhari also said that her daughter, who recently returned from the United Kingdom, being among the high-burden countries, is in self-isolation.

In a statement on Thursday, the wife of the President said, “Earlier today my daughter returned from the UK being among the high burden listed countries of COVID-19.

“Based on the advice of the Hon. Minister Of Health, Presidential Taskforce on COVID – 19 and that of NCDC, She is on Self Isolation, not because she displayed any symptoms of the COVID-19.

“Please, I urge all parents to do the same if possible as prevention is better than cure.

“Similarly, I have shut down my office for two weeks with immediate effect while essential staff can work from home as a result of some Staff who recently returned from the UK.

“I commend the North-Western Governors including Niger and Kwara on preventive measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19 at their security meeting yesterday in Kaduna.”

She called on Nigerians to “keep following the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health and the NCDC,” expressing hopes that “We will overcome the COVID-19 pandemic if we all take the necessary precautions at the same time!”

Good afternoon Nigerians,

Earlier today my daughter returned from the UK being among the high Burden listed countries of COVID-19.

I commend the North Western Governors including Niger and Kwara on preventive measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19 at their security meeting yesterday in Kaduna. Aisha M. Buhari ✔@aishambuhari Let’s keep following the

advice of the Federal Ministry of Health and the NCDC, which encourages maintaining social distancing, high hygiene culture through regular washing of hands with soaps and sanitizers. For a better society

Total Views: 37 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

