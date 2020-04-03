COVID-19: AIICO settles N350m Claims entitlements

AIICO Insurance Plc ,has paid its customers the sum of N350 million within the period of COVID-19 lockdown. The company said that the claims payment was in fulfillment of its avowed commitment to prompt settlements.

“We have been responding non-stop to our customers for payment of claims, policy loans, partial & full maturity benefits, etc. since the lockdown took effect. At AIICO, we are customer-centric; we put them first, and that differentiates us” says, Mr Sola Ajayi, Executive Director, Retail Business.

According to Mr Babatunde Fajemirokun, MD/CEO “We value the investment of trust by our customers in our ability to protect them against risks, even in tough times. We have invested substantially in building capacity and developing capabilities for business continuity, irrespective of the challenging situations we will experience. Our robust Business Continuity Plan has enabled us to continue operations without hitches.”

The Company is also leveraging its technology platforms and digital channels for optimum service delivery. Mr. Fajemirokun stated further, “The customer traffic on our digital platforms has increased tremendously in recent times and so far, it has been a delightful experience.”

The Company has been actively running business operations by working remotely despite the COVID-19 disruption and has remained reachable to its customers. The Company advises everyone to keep safe during this period and assures its customers that AIICO will always be there to support them throughout these times.

AIICO Insurance is a leading composite insurer in Nigeria with a track record of serving our clients that dates back over 50 years. Founded in 1963, AIICO provides life and health insurance, general insurance, investment management and pension management services as a means to create and protect wealth for individuals, families and corporate customers.

For a better society

Total Views: 95 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

