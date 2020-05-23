COVID-19: Again, Dapo Abiodun extends lockdown by one week in Ogun

Ogun State government has extended the lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus by one week in the state.

The lockdown was taken following the increase in the number of cases in the state, Governor Dapo Abiodun explained in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital on Friday.

The governor however said the window of relaxation, from 7 am to 5 pm on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, would remain.

Said he: “We cannot ignore the fact that we are having a sudden rise in the number of new cases. We all decried an increase of 30 per cent last week when I was giving the weekly update.

“This week’s increase of over 37 per cent is even more worrisome, particularly as we are still under an eased lockdown, and considering the demography and location of the confirmed cases, we can confirm that community transmission is on the increase in our state.

“I have to state that after all considerations, we are constrained to take the painful, but necessary decision to continue the eased lockdown of Ogun State for another one week till Sunday, May 31.

“As we have always maintained the delicate balance between lives and livelihood, we will continue to have our window of relaxation, from 7 am to 5 pm on Monday, 25th May; Wednesday, 27th May, and Friday, 29th May.

“We must also bear in mind that the daily curfew from 8 pm to 6 am and the ban on non-essential inter-state travel as directed by Mr President still stand.”

The governor said the second phase of the ease of lockdown would start on June 1.

He said the guidelines for the phase would soon be made available and the window of relaxation would be expanded.

For a better society

Total Views: 73 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

