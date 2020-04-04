COVID -19 : Abia lock down as Gov. Ikpeazu worships in his house

Following the Lock Down of the Abia State as a result of Covid -19 pandemic ,the Governor of Abia state Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu who is a Member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church has decided to Worship in his House with his immediately Family Members to enhance social distancing which is one the ways the World Health Organization has given out to the general public as a way of curtailing the spread of the pandemic.

The entire State was Shut Down ,including churches as a proactive measure to curtail the spread of the deadly Corona Virus Disease in the state .

For a better society

Total Views: 105 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

