COVID-19, a reminiscent of the tribulations, trial, suffering of Jesus Christ – Atiku

In his Easter message, released by his Media Office, the Waziri Adamawa reminded Christians that according to their faith, what is happening today all around the world with the global COVID-19, is reminiscent of the tribulations, trial and suffering of Jesus Christ as he set out to fulfill his mandate of saving mankind.

Atiku said after all that Christ went through, he triumphed the machinations of his enemies, which is the reason for the Easter celebrations.

The former Vice President said that Christians and mankind in general shall overcome the present predicament of lockdown, sit-ins and social distancing to celebrate the end of the pandemic and life would gradually return to normal again.

The former Vice President commended well-meaning Nigerians who have from the abundance of their God-given resources made financial contributions to the Federal Government to enable the latter make reasonable provisions to assist the down- trodden in the society and reduce their level of despondency.

Atiku enjoins the Federal Government to borrow a cue from the contributions of individuals and to put in place as a government, a solid plan of action to provide succour and economic support to majority of Nigerians, many who before the pandemic have actually been languishing in poverty.

Finally, the former Vice President urged Christians to celebrate in moderation and continue to pray for our nation. He said that Christians, and indeed Nigerians in general should remember to always be their brother’s and sister’s keeper in spite of the lockdowns, self-isolation and concern with individual safety and try to lend support to the next-door neighbour who might be in need.