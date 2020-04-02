COVID-19: 184 cases in Nigeria as 10 new ones are confirmed

Ten new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Nigeria, taking the total number in the country to 184.

While seven of the new cases are in Lagos, three are in Abuja.

According to a tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, @NCDCgov, the total number of those discharged is now 20 while two deaths have been recorded.

The tweet reads: “Ten new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 7 in Lagos and 3 in the FCT.

“As at 08:00 pm 2nd April there are 184 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty have been discharged with two deaths”

Breakdown:

Lagos- 98

FCT- 38

Osun- 14

Oyo- 8

Akwa Ibom- 5

Ogun- 4

Edo- 4

Kaduna- 4

Bauchi- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-1

Benue- 1

