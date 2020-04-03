COVID-19: 11 patients recover in Lagos, discharged

Eleven coronavirus patients admitted and treated have been discharged in Lagos, as they have fully recovered.

They have tested negative. The patients include two females and nine males.

The number of patients who have recovered and discharged in Lagos since the disease broke out in Nigeria is now 18.

Recall that seven patients had earlier been discharged.

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced that the patients were discharged on Thursday in a statement to the people of Lagos State.

He, however, warned that the battle against coronavirus was not over.

According to him, Nigerians should “maintain our vigilance against Coronavirus because of the community infection that we are beginning to experience.”

He thanked the health workers involved in the battle for a good job and thanked the people of the state for their co-operation.

The statement reads in full:

COVID-19 Update by the Incident Commander, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

My dear Lagosians, greetings.

Today, I have some good news for you concerning our desperate battle against Coronavirus, the lethal disease that has changed our world and tested to the limit our resilience as a people.

Even as this battle continues, amid so much anxiety all over the world, I am happy to break to you, my good people of Lagos, the news of the release today of 11 more patients from our facility in Yaba. They have fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 and have been allowed to return home to their families. This brings to 18 the number of discharged patients in Lagos since the index case was reported.

The patients include two females and nine males, who were discharged after testing negative twice consecutively to #COVID19.

That the tests results of these patients came out negative twice is a big assurance to us that they pose no threat to the community. We are, therefore, releasing them in furtherance of our commitment for a disease free State.

May I use this opportunity to, once again, thank our frontline health workers who took care of the patients as well as members of the Lagos State Health family and the Emergency Operation Centre for their resilience and diligence in the face of the daunting challenges confronting our State in curtailing the spread of this pandemic.

It is a thing of joy that we have not recorded any mortality and we hope – and pray – that it remains so. We will not rest on our oars but continue to work assiduously for the full recovery of the other patients so that they can return home to their families and the community.

I am happy to note the excitement of the patients. They are full of gratitude to our dear State that has stood by them all the way, the health workers and all those who contributed one way or the other in the fight against this unseen but vicious enemy of mankind. The Health Commissioner and all members of the medical team got kudos.

One of the former patients said: “Initially, I found it hard to settle into the facility. In fact, the first two days I spent here were so lonely for me, but I gradually settled and found companion in my fellow ward mates. The doctors and other health workers who attended to us were amazing and we appreciate their sacrifices.”

May I warn that this is not the time to relax, but to maintain our vigilance against Coronavirus because of the community infection that we are beginning to experience. We should be sober as the battle continues.

I, therefore, advise Lagosians to remain steadfast as they stick to the rules of hygiene we have been told to practise. Let us continue to observe Social Distancing. Let us remain indoors, shunning the temptation to breach the presidential restriction that has been placed on our state so that the gains made so far in the fight against COVID-19 is not eroded. We should shun any gathering for whatever reason at this delicate period.

Reports of youths gathering for social and sporting activities – as well as those massing for religious purposes – are unfortunate. This kind of insensitivity could be a weak link in our collective effort to break the chain of transmission of the infection.

The order for law enforcement agents to ensure that residents comply with the directive to stay indoors remains. I enjoin members of the Organised Private Sector and others to read the Federal Government’s guidelines on the restriction of movement so that the directive is not breached in any way.

Again, I assure you that at the end of it all, we will hoist a flag of victory – with your co-operation and by the grace of The Almighty.

