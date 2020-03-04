Court suspends Adams Oshiomhole as APC national chairman

An FCT High Court in Maitama, Abuja on Wednesday ordered the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Danlami Senchi ordered that Oshiomhole to step down as APC Chairman pending the determination of the substantive suit seeking his perpetual removal.

We reported that the court in January frustrated the move to remove Oshiomhole as it refused to grant the Ex Parte motion filed by Salihu, Ojezua and others

Counsel to Oshiomhole and APC, Damian D. Dodo (SAN), noted that they had not been served and drew the Court’s attention to the Memorandum of Appearance and Undertaking to Accept Service of processes on behalf of the 1st & 2nd Defendants.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was warned not to convene a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the party or resign without further ado.

This call came on the heel of the multiple internal crises rocking the party in states across the country.

