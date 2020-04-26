Court remands suspected killers of Olakunrin, daughter of Afenifere leader

￼The accused persons- Muhammed Usman, 26; Mazaje Lawal, 40; Adamu Adamu, 60 and Awalu Abubakar, 25- are facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, murder and kidnapping.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Victoria Bob-Manuel, who did not take the plea of the accused, ordered that they should be remanded at the Nigeria Correctional Centre in Owo pending the receipt of legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Bob-Manuel also ordered that the accused should be tested for COVID-19 by the officials of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to ascertain their status before being taken to the correctional centre.

According to her, the original copy of the case file should be sent to the state’s Chief Registrar for safe keeping.