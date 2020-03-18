Court remands OPC members over assault

SIKIRU OBARAYESE, Osogbo

A Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo the state capital on Monday ordered the remand of members of Oodua People Congress (OPC) for alleged assault.

The defendants, Bakare Banks, 35, Oluwafemi Olaoye 40, Adeyinka Simiyu and one other now at large committed the offence on March 12, 2020 at about 5:00pm till 6am at Ori eru area Oke-Baale Osogbo.

The prosecutor, Olayiwola Rasak, told the court that the defendants did tie one Adeniyi Nurudeen with rope and beat him up without any justification which resulted to an open injury he sustained in his body.

He further alleged that the defendants did maliciously damaged jean trouser and shirt valued at N6,000 property of one Adeniyi Nurudeen.

The IPO, Mr. Isaac Oke, in charge of the case told the court that the complainant went to drink palm wine at a shop where a phone was missing and he was accused of stealing the missing phone. Due to this, the owner of the shop went to report to some OPC members.

The complainant stressed that they took him to their office and brutalized him by using cutlass to inflict serious injuries on him and also tore his clothes.

He added that after causing injuries on his body, they also spray pepper on the injured surface and he was tied down during the process for a whole day.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to three counts charges of conspiracy, assault and malicious damage leveled against them by the police.

The offence committed is said to be punishable under section 516, 355,451 cap 34 Vol ll law of Osun State 2002.

Defence counsel, Okobe Nagite, prayed for bail of the defendants in most liberal term

The prosecutor opposed the bail application of the defence, telling the court that there are still other at large and they are still making efforts to arrest them. He said granting them bail will jeopardise the efforts of the police in apprehending others at large.

He further said that human being calling himself a member of OPC tying a human being for a whole day.

He said if they are granted bail they will still commit similar offence.

The Magistrate, O. A Oloyade, ordered the remand of the defendants in Ilesa Correctional center

She thereby adjourned the matter till April 13, 2020 for formal bail application.

