Court refuses Maina’s request to further review bail conditions

A Federal High Court in Abuja has rejected the request by the Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina to further review the conditions attached to the bail granted him on November 26, 2019.

Maina being tried by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on money laundering related charges, has been unable to meet the condition attached to the bail.

Upon an earlier application for review, the court, in a ruling on January 28, 2020 varied the conditions, which Maina said, in another application for review, filed on February 10, 2020 he could not meet.

In a ruling on Wednesday, Justice Okon Abang faulted the latest application for review and held that it was unmeritorious.

Justice Abang held that the applicant was wrong to have dictated to the court the conditions he preferred.

“The 1st defendant failed to place materials before the court with, convincing reasons, to show that there exist exceptional circumstances to warrant the variation of the conditions of the bail earlier varied.

“The application filed by the 1st defendant lacks merit and is accordingly dismissed,” the judge said.

For a better society

Total Views: 49 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

