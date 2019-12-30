Council suspends Chairman in Osun

SIKIRU OBARAYESE, Osogbo

The Chairman of Olorunda Local Government, Ignona, Osogbo, Osun State, Hon. Munirudeen Hammed Anisu, has been suspended over the allegations of financial misappropriation.

Hon. Anisu was suspended on Monday due to his failure to answer the “financial misconduct and misappropriation” allegations against him by the council.

In the resolution of the parliament signed by Hon. Inaolaji Waheed; Nurudeen Akinrinde; Olawore Sulaiman; Oyeyemi Halimat, dated: 30th of December, 2019, the council had on 23 December, 2019 wrote the chairman to answer the allegations which the council has not got any response from him.

The parliamentarians, in the letter, stated that the suspension of the chairman was in line with the standing rules and orders of Osun State House of Assembly on Administration of Local Government Areas, Local Council Development Areas, Area Councils and Administrative Officers as enshrined in part X , Sec 39(3) and Sec 53(1)(a-d).

The letter read: “Sequel to the allegations/observations notices given to Hon. Munirudeen Femi Anisu, Chairman Olorunda Local Government Igbona, Osogbo, Dated 23th December 2019, nothing has been seen or received a response to the allegations/observations of financial misconduct and misappropriation levelled against him by the council.

“In accordance with the extant rules, the time frame was provided has an opportunity for a fair hearing on the said allegations. Me Chairman has related to fortifying the council explanation for those abnormalities.”

A resolution dated 30th December 2019 has been passed by two thirds majority of the members that Hon. Munirudeen Femi Anisu to be on suspension or step aside pending the time all allegations against him are defended and cleared before the council. In the time vein, it was also settled that Hon. Inaolaji Waheed (vice-chairman), shall take over the affairs of the Local Government in the acting capacity pending the ratification of Osun State House of Assembly. The process is in line with the standing rules and orders of Osun State House of Assembly on Administration Local Government Areas, Local Council Development Areas, Area Councils and Administrative Officers as enshrine in part X , Sec 39(3) and Sec 53(1)(a-d).”

