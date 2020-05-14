CoS: Gambari’s appointment ‘ll inspire other appointees on National development – APC govs

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has congratulated Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari on his appointment as the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The APC governors said Prof. Gambari’s appointment will further inspire as well as challenge all appointees of the current administration to aim to achieve global standards especially on matters of national development.

In a statement signed on behalf of all the governors in Abuja Thursday, chairman of the forum and governor of Kebbi state Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, said the forum was inspired by Gambari’s leadership accomplishments, which he said “is globally acknowledged and look forward to drawing immensely from your rich reservoir of experiences, insights and foresights in the management of governmental responsibilities.

“As governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), we rejoice with you and on this auspicious occasion reaffirm our unflinching commitment to continue to work with Mr. President and all his dedicated team at federal level to achieve the vision of our party of taking Nigeria to the NEXT LEVEL in line with all our campaign promises and provisions of our party’s manifesto.

Given your vast knowledge, experiences, discipline and loyalty to Nigeria, we are confident that your assumption as Chief of Staff will further inspire as well as challenge all appointees of government to aim to achieve global standards especially on matters of national development.

“Pursuant to our commitment to supporting President Buhari, you can count on our support, individually and collectively at all times. We wish you all the best and assure you of the Progressive Governors Forum’s continued support and goodwill.”

