Corps member arraigned for alleged impersonation in Osun

A 26-year-old corps member, Oluwatosin Medaiyese, has been dragged before an Osogbo Magistrate Court by the Department of State Services (DSS) over alleged impersonation.

Medaiyese was said to have committed the offence on or before 30th January, 2020, in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

According to a charge sheet, Medaiyese did falsely represent himself as Hon. Justice Aliyu Jimoh to Emmanuel Attah Southwest Zonal Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) with the intent of fraudulently securing the posting of Corps members to their desired places of primary assignment.

The offence was contrary to and punishable under Section 108 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. II Laws of Osun State 2002.

But, the accused person pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

The counsel to the accused, Mr. Omaniyi Abifarin, applied for bail for his client.

He said the alleged offence against Medaiyese is a bailable offence and the accused person is currently on a one-year mandatory service with National Youth Service Corps in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Abifarin assured the court that the accused person will provide reliable surety if granted bail.

The magistrate, Adebola Ajanaku granted the accused person bail in the sun of N100,000 with one surety in the like sum.

He adjourned the case till March 25, 2020 for hearing.