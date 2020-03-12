Coronavirus: Your cooperation laudable, Sanwo-Olu tells Lafarge team

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday commended Lafarge Africa for collaborating with Lagos and Ogun state governments to combat the spread of the pandemic, coronavirus.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, acknowledged the effort of the company while receiving a five-man team of the company led by the Country Chief Executive Officer, Khaled El Dokani, at the Lagos House, Marina.

Recall the first coronavirus case who tested positive in the country arrived Lagos through a Turkish airline before travelling to Ewekoro in Ogun State at Lafarge Africa Company.

In company of the State ommissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi and his counterpart from the Ministry of Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, Sanwo-Olu disclosed, “We have a traveller that started his journey from Milan on Monday, February 24t; he transited through Istanbul through a Turkish airline and arrived in Lagos on Tuesday night, and spent the night in an hotel near the airport.

“On Tuesday, February 25th morning he moved out to his business in Ogun State, where he is engaged by a corporate entity. He carried out business in Ogun State within the confines of that company on Tuesday and in the early part of Wednesday.

However, while receiving the Lafarge team, the Governor said he was happy to welcome the team thanking the company for their contribution over the years to the construction industry through their products.

His words: “It is very unfortunate that we have it in our country but i want to thank you for the collaboration and all the collaborative efforts between our sister state, your organization and of course the federal government and how we’ve been able to address and curtail the incident thus far.

“We can only but continue to work together in harmony, we can only continue to understand and appreciate that we are the same but we are just different side of the coin.

“The bottom line is we want to continue to provide safety and improvement of quality of life for our people: whilst you do that for your stakeholders, we do that for the entire state and the nation. We’ll continue to see reasons and a means of engagement and collaboration. We’ll continue to do that,” the Governor added.

Sanwo-Olu stated that the state government would continue to look at avenue to partner with the company on construction, saying it would continue to deliver and improve on good governance to Lagosians.

On his part, Khalid praised the Governor and his team for their swift response to the “unfortunate” situation and said that he is confident that it will soon be a thing of the past.

According to him: “We want to extend our deepest appreciation for the support we received from the Governor of Lagos in managing the unfortunate situation that took place at our Ewekoro plant and we would really want to express our gratitude for all the support, the solidarity, the professionalism and the one team approach in overcoming such situation which we all hope that it will soon be over.”

