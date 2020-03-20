Coronavirus: Work from home, Fayemi tells Ekiti civil servants

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Friday, barred social, political, religious and family gatherings of more than 20 persons as part of efforts to check the spread of coronavirus.

The governor, who announced that “all public and private schools and institutions in Ekiti State are to close down from Monday, March 23”, also directed that “all non-essential workers in private and public sectors are encouraged to work from home from Monday, March 23”.

Fayemi, in a statewide broadcast in Ado Ekiti, said, “Now that we are aware of its presence in our midst, we must leave no stone unturned to make Ekiti State coronavirus (COVID-19) free. We must combat and curtail its spread by ensuring our people are actively involved in government’s efforts to fight this global pandemic. While the world frantically searches for a cure, our best and only defense is prevention.”

Ekiti on March 18 recorded its first case of coronavirus, The PUNCH reports.

Fayemi added, “All public gatherings of more than 20 persons are prohibited from today, Friday, March 20. These include religious gatherings like worship and prayer services, night vigils, house fellowships, and Asalatu; social gatherings like burials, weddings, family meetings and parties of any kind; political gatherings, like rallies, congresses, ward meetings; night clubs, bars, beer joints, and NYSC CDS meetings among others.”

He listed the non-essential workers in private and public sectors who should work from home to include civil and public servants from level 12 and below; except essential services like health workers, caregivers, social welfare officers, fire service officers, emergency response officers, and security guards/watchmen in public institutions.

For a better society

Total Views: 65 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

