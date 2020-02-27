Coronavirus: Vice President infected

Iranian Vice President, Masoumeh Ebtekar has tested positive to the deadly coronavirus.

State news in Tehran reported Thursday that the development has added to mounting fears over the virus spread.

Ebtekhar, President Hassan Rouhani’s adviser on family and women’s matters, has been placed under quarantine.

Also called COVID-19, 26 people in Iran have died from the virus.

In a message told health officials, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the effort to contain coronavirus was a ” difficult and momentous task.”

The government has closed down educational and cultural institutions across the country.

Coronavirus, which broke out in Wuhan, China, last December has hit 40 countries with over 3,000 deaths.

