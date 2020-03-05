Coronavirus: US testing Maurice Iwu’s drug, says minister

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonanya Onu, has said the United States is conducting tests on a ‘chemical compound’ isolated by ex-Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Maurice Iwu, as a possible cure for coronavirus.

He dismissed reports suggesting that Iwu had found a cure for the disease, adding that his initial finding was that the compound could cure SARS.

Onu said, “They are testing it in the US to confirm whether this could be a cure for Covid -19 or SARS.”

