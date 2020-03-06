Coronavirus: US Senate approves $8.3bn, Nigeria govt delays release of N620m

The U.S. Senate Thursday approved a 8.3 billion dollar emergency fund to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

It was approved one day after the House of Representatives passed the bill.

The package will be signed by President Donald Trump in the coming days.

The disease has spread across the U.S. and has caused the death of 11 people, mostly Washington State.

California has declared a state of emergency after more cases of coronavirus were reported, while cases in New York has reached 22.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian government was yet to release the N620million earmarked for Coronavirus as at Wednesday.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan, in reaction expressed dismay at the state of the Isolation Center in Gwagwalada, a suburb in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Lawan said it was said that not a kobo of the N620 million has been released.

“It is so unfortunate that Nigeria, the largest economy in Africa, with a population of 200 million, yet in the FCT and six surrounding states, the isolation centre is not ready”.

“We should be prepared at all times for any eventuality, we had Ebola, now we have Coronavirus, nobody knows what will happen next.

“If our government is prepared to release the money, nobody should hold the money back”, NAN quoted him as saying.

