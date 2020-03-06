Coronavirus Update: Two out of three suspected cases test negative- Health Minister, Ehanire

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has confirmed that two out of the three recent suspected cases of Coronavirus identified in Lagos are negative, while the result for the last is still being awaited.

Channels Television reported that the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, on Thursday, disclosed that three cases have been identified were being tested in the Lagos isolation centre.

One of those involved, he added, is a Nigerian who returned from France four days ago, a second entered the country from the United Kingdom and a third from China.

Dr Ehanire, while updating journalists on the recent development of the COVID-19 case in Nigeria on Friday, stressed that the results take some time to come out, but the country has only one confirmed case.

“As of the three cases, one of them, we are expecting the result; it takes some hours for the results to come out.”

The Minister urged Nigerian to desist from profiling or trying to know the identity of suspected cases.

“We must go away from the idea of focusing on Chinese or any particular nationality because a case that entered Nigeria, which is the index case is not Chinese.

“If we are profiling and focusing on the wrong areas, we risk losing the right thinking,” he maintained.

Adding, Dr Ehanire said that authorities have already strengthened the screening of every passenger using the country’s entry-point, noting that soon, passengers departing the country will be screened.

“People should maintain good social distance. We have already strengthened the screening of every passenger that enters this country.”

