Coronavirus: Trump says 22 Americans infected, reveals those that could survive disease

US President Donald Trump has said that 22 people in the country have been hit by the coronavirus and that additional cases are “likely.”

Trump spoke on Saturday, after a woman was confirmed dead from the Covid-19

“We want to lower the amount of travel to and from the most impacted areas,” said Alex Azar, the secretary of health and human Services.

“This is a basic containment strategy.”

Trump described the woman that died on Saturday as being in her late 50s and having a high medical risk.

The President added that healthy Americans should be able to recover if they contract the new virus.

The virus threat has spooked global markets and the public at large.

Trump said that “there’s no reason to panic at all.”

